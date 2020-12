Remembering the night Mark Viduka & Leeds produced an assist for the ages – PF Saturday, 5 December 2020 ( 3 days ago )

20 years ago today David O'Leary's Leeds went to Rome and beat Lazio 1-0. Viduka's assist for Alan Smith's match-winner was pure art. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like