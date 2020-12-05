Europa League: Gunners fire amidst fanfare

Saturday, 5 December 2020 () For the first time in 270 days, fans were back inside a English Premier League ground as Arsenal welcomed 2,000 supporters into the Emirates for Thursday's routine 4-1 Europa League win over Rapid Vienna.*Arsenal’s Pablo Mari is ecstatic after his goal on Thursday. Pic/AFP*
The sparse crowd in a 60,000 capacity stadium were...
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has called for VAR to be introduced into the EuropaLeague as soon as possible. The Gunners may have been comfortable 4-1 winnersover Molde on Thursday night to maintain their..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published