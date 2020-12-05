Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Europa League: Gunners fire amidst fanfare

Mid-Day Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Europa League: Gunners fire amidst fanfareFor the first time in 270 days, fans were back inside a English Premier League ground as Arsenal welcomed 2,000 supporters into the Emirates for Thursday's routine 4-1 Europa League win over Rapid Vienna.*Arsenal’s Pablo Mari is ecstatic after his goal on Thursday. Pic/AFP*

The sparse crowd in a 60,000 capacity stadium were...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Arsenal fans watch their team for first time in 271 days as stadium reopens to 2,000 supporters

Arsenal fans watch their team for first time in 271 days as stadium reopens to 2,000 supporters 03:41

 Arsenal fans were able to watch their team for first time in 271 days as the Emirates Stadium reopened to 2,000 supporters on December 3.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Napoli pay tribute to Maradona ahead of Europea League tie with Rijeka [Video]

Napoli pay tribute to Maradona ahead of Europea League tie with Rijeka

Napoli added their tribute to Maradona ahead of the Europa League tie withRijeka in the Stadio San Paolo. Other teams across the world added theirtributes, including Lille v AC Milan and Tottenham v..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published
Mikel Arteta calls for VAR to be introduced into Europa League [Video]

Mikel Arteta calls for VAR to be introduced into Europa League

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has called for VAR to be introduced into the EuropaLeague as soon as possible. The Gunners may have been comfortable 4-1 winnersover Molde on Thursday night to maintain their..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Leicester [Video]

Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Leicester

Arsenal take on Leicester in the Premier League as both sides look to continuemomentum after their recent wins in the Europa League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published