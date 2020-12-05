Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wallabies show absolute class in 'spine-tingling' Indigenous national anthem

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Wallabies show absolute class in 'spine-tingling' Indigenous national anthemWallabies players have produced a moment of absolute class during the historic first performance of an Indigenous national anthem at an international sporting event involving an Australian team.Olivia Fox, a young singer from the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Wallabies sing anthem in indigenous language [Video]

Wallabies sing anthem in indigenous language

Aboriginal singer Olivia Fox sings Australian national anthem in the Eora language before continuing to sing the rest of the anthem in English.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:43Published
Pitch Perfect: Help The Broncos Sing The National Anthem [Video]

Pitch Perfect: Help The Broncos Sing The National Anthem

Have you ever wanted to sing the National Anthem at a Denver Broncos game? Now's your chance.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:26Published
Bihar Minister fails to recite National Anthem correctly: Caught on camera|Oneindia News [Video]

Bihar Minister fails to recite National Anthem correctly: Caught on camera|Oneindia News

After facing heat for inducting a tainted minister into his cabinet, now RJD has taken another shot at JDU. A video of Bihar's newly-appointed Education Minister Mewalal Choudhary, struggling to get..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:26Published