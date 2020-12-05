Under 2.5 goals at Sheffield United vs Leicester 4/5 for Sunday’s Premier League showdown
Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Competition: Premier League Market: Under 2.5 goals Odds: 4/5 @ 888sport In a battle between two sides who are really seeking a bounce this weekend, Leicester and Sheffield United will meet at Bramall Lane on Sunday afternoon. Starting with the hosts, while Sheffield United might have made the trip to West Brom last weekend knowing […]
Competition: Premier League Market: Under 2.5 goals Odds: 4/5 @ 888sport In a battle between two sides who are really seeking a bounce this weekend, Leicester and Sheffield United will meet at Bramall Lane on Sunday afternoon. Starting with the hosts, while Sheffield United might have made the trip to West Brom last weekend knowing […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources