Porto accused of calling Champions League officials ‘s***-eaters’ after Man City clash amid controversy over comments about Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho

talkSPORT Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Porto’s directors reportedly hurled a barrage of abuse at Champions League officials following their 3-1 defeat to Man City back in October. It is claimed the Portuguese club’s top brass approached referee Andris Treimanis and his assistants after the stormy Etihad clash – and called them ‘s***-eaters’ in front of UEFA delegates. The bad blood […]
