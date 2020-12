You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Skip Bayless: Patrick Mahomes doesn't deserve to be PFF's player of the week | UNDISPUTED



Pro Football Focus named Patrick Mahomes its quarterback of the week after throwing for a season-high 462 passing yards against Tampa Bay, including a mind-boggling 359 in the first half. He also added.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:54 Published 5 days ago