Eddie Hearn fires back with sarcastic response after Frank Warren says their first ever meeting is off
Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Eddie Hearn has sarcastically claimed he’s ‘absolutely devastated’ after Frank Warren said he’s no longer planning for them to have a meeting. The rival promoters previously put a date in the diary to finally speak face-to-face for the first time after a campaign from Warren for them to work together on some cross-promotional bouts. Hearn […]
Eddie Hearn has sarcastically claimed he’s ‘absolutely devastated’ after Frank Warren said he’s no longer planning for them to have a meeting. The rival promoters previously put a date in the diary to finally speak face-to-face for the first time after a campaign from Warren for them to work together on some cross-promotional bouts. Hearn […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources