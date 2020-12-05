Global  
 

Eddie Hearn fires back with sarcastic response after Frank Warren says their first ever meeting is off

talkSPORT Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Eddie Hearn has sarcastically claimed he’s ‘absolutely devastated’ after Frank Warren said he’s no longer planning for them to have a meeting. The rival promoters previously put a date in the diary to finally speak face-to-face for the first time after a campaign from Warren for them to work together on some cross-promotional bouts. Hearn […]
