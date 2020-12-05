Eddie Hearn fires back with sarcastic response after Frank Warren says their first ever meeting is off

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Eddie Hearn: We must make Fury against Joshua next



Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn "can't wait" to see heavyweight stars Tyson Furyand Anthony Joshua face off in the future. Hearn was speaking at a virtualevent with Sporting Memories, a charity using sport.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:42 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Frank Warren says first ever meeting with Eddie Hearn is off following fresh spat, explains reasons why Frank Warren has revealed that he is no longer planning a meeting with Eddie Hearn. The bitter rival promoters previously put a date in the diary to finally...

talkSPORT 20 hours ago



