Barry Alvarez on College Football Playoff, Big Ten on Big Noon Kickoff
Saturday, 5 December 2020 () Barry Alvarez joins Big Noon Kickoff to discuss the College Football Playoff, the Big Ten, and his Wisconsin Badgers. The crew discusses which teams should get in, the difficulty of selecting four teams, and what advice they have for the committee.
SportsPulse: Dan Wolken reacts to the second College Football Playoff rankings and believes Ohio State can get into the playoff without qualifying for the Big Ten championship game given the committee's track record.
