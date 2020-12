Burnley 1-1 Everton: Sean Dyche aggrieved after his side denied foul in build-up to equaliser Saturday, 5 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is left frustrated after his team was denied a foul in the build-up to Everton's equaliser in their 1-1 draw in the Premier League. 👓 View full article

