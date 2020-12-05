Reggie Bush names Buffalo’s Jaret Patterson as ‘dark horse’ in Heisman Race Saturday, 5 December 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart make their Heisman picks, Reggie makes a case for Buffalo Bulls' Jaret Patterson and Alabama Crimson Tide's Mac Jones, while Matt names Florida Gators' Kyle Trask and BYU Cougars' Zach Wilson. Hear why they believe these players deserve a VIP spot in Club Heisman.

