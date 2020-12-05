Brian Kelly: ‘We’re excited about being in the championship game, but it doesn’t effect what we did this week’ Saturday, 5 December 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly joins Big Noon Kickoff. He talks about getting into the ACC Championship game, Ian Book's growth, and his team's preparation. Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly joins Big Noon Kickoff. He talks about getting into the ACC Championship game, Ian Book's growth, and his team's preparation. 👓 View full article

