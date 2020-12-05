Man City´s Sterling is Premier League´s penalty king

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Arsenal



Jose Mourinho's Tottenham side host north London rivals Arsenal as they lookto maintain their position at the top of the table in the Premier League. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:22 Published 18 hours ago Andre Sterling, Wanted In Mass. State Trooper Shooting, Killed By US Marshals In NYC



Andre Sterling, the man wanted for shooting Massachusetts State Trooper John Lennon in the hand last month, was shot and killed by U.S. Marshals in New York City early Friday. WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler.. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:06 Published 1 day ago Pep: Sterling still incredibly important



Raheem Sterling has been left out of the Manchester City starting line-up for their last two Premier League games but boss Pep Guardiola says that is simply a consequence of the club's hectic.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:25 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources Kevin De Bruyne grabs sixth assist of season and scores a penalty as Man City breeze past Fulham to move into fourth place Kevin De Bruyne registered his sixth assist of the season and added a goal to boot as Manchester City breezed past Fulham to go fourth in the Premier League. The...

talkSPORT 36 minutes ago



