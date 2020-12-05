Man City´s Sterling is Premier League´s penalty king
Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Raheem Sterling made Premier League history during the first half of Manchester City’s game against Fulham on Saturday. After opening the scoring in the fifth minute, Sterling drew a foul from Fulham captain Joachim Andersen to win a penalty that Kevin De Bruyne converted. In doing so, the England winger became the first Premier League […]
Raheem Sterling made Premier League history during the first half of Manchester City’s game against Fulham on Saturday. After opening the scoring in the fifth minute, Sterling drew a foul from Fulham captain Joachim Andersen to win a penalty that Kevin De Bruyne converted. In doing so, the England winger became the first Premier League […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources