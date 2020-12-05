Global  
 

Donny van de Beek "bullied" by Declan Rice and hauled off of Man Utd game

Daily Star Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Donny van de Beek bullied by Declan Rice and hauled off of Man Utd gameManchester United struggled for the first hour against West Ham with Tomas Soucek giving the Hammers the lead and Dutchman Donny van de Beek was substituted at the break
