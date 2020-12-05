Deuce Vaughn stutter steps, hops defender for TD to narrow gap with Texas, trail 31-17
Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Kansas State Wildcats' running back Deuce Vaughn shakes one defender and bunny hops another to score his second touchdown of the first half. With that score, the Wildcats narrowed the gap with the Texas Longhorns, 31-17.
