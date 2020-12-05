Global  
 

Deuce Vaughn stutter steps, hops defender for TD to narrow gap with Texas, trail 31-17

FOX Sports Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Deuce Vaughn stutter steps, hops defender for TD to narrow gap with Texas, trail 31-17Kansas State Wildcats' running back Deuce Vaughn shakes one defender and bunny hops another to score his second touchdown of the first half. With that score, the Wildcats narrowed the gap with the Texas Longhorns, 31-17.
