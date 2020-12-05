Global  
 

‘Wonderful’: Gary Lineker sends message to Man United star during 3-1 win at West Ham

The Sport Review Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
‘Wonderful’: Gary Lineker sends message to Man United star during 3-1 win at West HamGary Lineker took to social media to heap praise on Mason Greenwood after his goal helped Manchester United to claim a 3-1 victory at West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday night. The Red Devils started badly at the London Stadium and were largely out-played by West Ham United in the first half, […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: West Ham v Manchester United: Premier League match preview

West Ham v Manchester United: Premier League match preview 01:15

 A closer look at the stats as Manchester United travel to West Ham in aPremier League clash.

