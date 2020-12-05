Global  
 

Bayern Munich 3-3 RB Leipzig: Muller double denies visitors top spot

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 5 December 2020
Thomas Muller salvaged a thrilling 3-3 draw against RB Leipzig as Bayern Munich held onto their place at the top of the Bundesliga. Bayern came from behind to lead after Manuel Neuer’s mistake gifted Christopher Nkunku the opener, with substitute Jamal Musiala and Muller scoring in the space of four first-half minutes. Justin Kluivert responded rapidly […]
