Bayern Munich 3-3 RB Leipzig: Muller double denies visitors top spot Saturday, 5 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Thomas Muller salvaged a thrilling 3-3 draw against RB Leipzig as Bayern Munich held onto their place at the top of the Bundesliga. Bayern came from behind to lead after Manuel Neuer’s mistake gifted Christopher Nkunku the opener, with substitute Jamal Musiala and Muller scoring in the space of four first-half minutes. Justin Kluivert responded rapidly […] 👓 View full article

