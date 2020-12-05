Bayern Munich 3-3 RB Leipzig: English youngster Jamal Musiala scores as champions stay top
Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Bayern Munich share the points with RB Leipzig in a six-goal thriller as Jamal Musiala scores to help Hansi Flick's side stay top of the Bundesliga.
Bayern Munich share the points with RB Leipzig in a six-goal thriller as Jamal Musiala scores to help Hansi Flick's side stay top of the Bundesliga.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources