Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

College football winners and losers from Week 14: Ohio State, Texas A&M stay on playoff track

USATODAY.com Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Ohio State and Texas A&M improved their College Football Playoff hopes, while Marshall fell to lead Week 14 winners and losers in college football.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Local - Published
News video: Fantasy Football Today 2020: Week 13 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Fantasy Football Today 2020: Week 13 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 04:11

 It's playoff time in fantasy football! The Fantasy Football Today crew is here to help you set your lineup for the first round with their starts and sits of the week. Bears running back David Montgomery has a solid matchup against the Lions while Seahawks back Chris Carson may be one to steer away...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Indian River State College breaks ground on Advanced Workforce Training Complex [Video]

Indian River State College breaks ground on Advanced Workforce Training Complex

Indian River State College wants to be the Treasure Coasts leading workforce pipeline and today the college broke ground on a new Advanced Workforce Training Complex to make it happen. The complex will..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:19Published
Blitz Preview: Magee seeks 3A state title [Video]

Blitz Preview: Magee seeks 3A state title

The Magee Trojans are in the 3A state championship football game for the first time in 20 years. They face Noxubee County but the Trojans are undefeated and are led by 3A Mr. Football Chandler Pittman,..

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:48Published
St. James RB scores 5 TDs in Kansas Class 4A title game [Video]

St. James RB scores 5 TDs in Kansas Class 4A title game

St. James Academy routed Arkansas City 56-34 on Friday in the Kansas Class 4A state championship game at Hutchinson Community College. Thunder running back La'James White did most of the damage,..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Winners and losers from the second College Football Playoff rankings

 Ohio State was one of the big winners and the Pac-12 was the biggest loser in the second College Football Playoff rankings of the 2020 season.
USATODAY.com