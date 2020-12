You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources COVID-19: UP becomes 1st state to conduct over 2 crore tests



Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department, Amit Mohan Prasad informed that state has become the first state to test more than 2 crore samples. "Yesterday, 1,66,938 samples were.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 9 hours ago Magee wins first state title in over 20 years



The Magee Trojans are the 3A state football champions as they defeat Noxubee County 49-26 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson. First state title in over 20 years for the Trojan program. Credit: WAPT Duration: 02:03 Published 17 hours ago Massachusetts State Police Bring Back Elf On The Shelf 'Statie'



A mischievous member of the Massachusetts State Police is back on patrol. The agency shared in a Facebook post Wednesday night that β€œStatie’ the elf has returned for the holiday season. Katie.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:19 Published 2 days ago