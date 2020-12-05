Global  
 

Edinson Cavani's substitution explained by Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Daily Star Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Edinson Cavani's substitution explained by Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar SolskjaerManchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a pair of half-time substitutions against West Ham with Edinson Cavani and Donny van de Beek replaced by Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford
News video: Ole: Man United becoming more consistent

Ole: Man United becoming more consistent 00:54

 Manchester United are seeking a fourth straight Premier League win this weekend and boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is pleased they are starting to string good performances together.

