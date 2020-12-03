Global  
 

Magic F Aaron Gordon on being sidelined during postseason, how he feels with new season near

FOX Sports Thursday, 3 December 2020
Magic F Aaron Gordon on being sidelined during postseason, how he feels with new season nearAaron Gordon talks about how difficult it was to be sidelined during the postseason because of his hamstring injury and how he is feeling with the new season nearly upon us.
