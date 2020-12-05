Global  
 

Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson fuel Texas in 69-31 thrashing of Kansas State

FOX Sports Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson fuel Texas in 69-31 thrashing of Kansas StateThe Texas Longhorns throttled the Kansas State Wildcats, 69-31, behind career games from both Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson. Johnson rushed for three touchdowns and 139 yards while Robinson added three touchdowns and 172 yards of his own. The Longhorns got it done on the ground rushing on seven of their nine touchdowns and racking up 334 yards.
Wildcats can't control the run game in 69-31 loss to Texas

