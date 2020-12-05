We need to stop doing that! Rashford staggered by comeback kings United Saturday, 5 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford warned his team-mates they cannot keep making life difficult for themselves after another comeback win on the road. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were abject for the opening 45 minutes at West Ham on Saturday, with Tomas Soucek’s goal giving the hosts a deserved lead. United might have been further behind […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

