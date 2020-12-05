We need to stop doing that! Rashford staggered by comeback kings United

Global  
 

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford warned his team-mates they cannot keep making life difficult for themselves after another comeback win on the road. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were abject for the opening 45 minutes at West Ham on Saturday, with Tomas Soucek’s goal giving the hosts a deserved lead. United might have been further behind […]
