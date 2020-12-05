Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK Snooker Championship 2020: Judd Trump beats Lu Ning to set up Neil Robertson final

BBC Sport Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Watch the five best shots as world number one Judd Trump powers his way past China's Lu Ning with a 6-2 win and will play Australia's Neil Robertson in Sunday's UK Championship final.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Neil Robertson wins UK Championship after late-night thriller against Judd Trump

Neil Robertson wins UK Championship after late-night thriller against Judd Trump 01:23

 Neil Robertson sunk the final pink to beat Judd Trump in a marathon final-frame decider and clinch his third UK Championship title in a post-midnightfinish in Milton Keynes. At almost one o’clock and with the frame well beyondthe hour-mark, Trump missed a golden opportunity to pot the penultimate...

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

UK Snooker Championship final 2020: Judd Trump level at 4-4 with Neil Robertson

 World number one Judd Trump and Australia's Neil Robertson are finely poised at 4-4 after a fascinating first session of the UK Championship final.
BBC Sport

UK Snooker Championship 2020: Judd Trump beats Kyren Wilson in quarter-final - best shots

 Watch Judd Trump's best shots as he turns on the style to beat Kyren Wilson 6-4 in their quarter-final a the UK Snooker Championship.
BBC Sport

Trump and Robertson level in UK Championship final after first session

 World number one Judd Trump and Australia's Neil Robertson are finely poised at 4-4 after a fascinating first session of the UK Championship final.
BBC News