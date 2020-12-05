UK Snooker Championship 2020: Judd Trump beats Lu Ning to set up Neil Robertson final
Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Watch the five best shots as world number one Judd Trump powers his way past China's Lu Ning with a 6-2 win and will play Australia's Neil Robertson in Sunday's UK Championship final.
