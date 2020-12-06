Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Match of the Day: How Bruno Fernandes & Marcus Rashford transformed Man Utd at West Ham

BBC Sport Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Match of the Day pundit Tim Cahill analyses the impact substitutes Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford had on Manchester United as they scored three second-half goals to beat West Ham.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Rashford: Result will help against Leipzig

Rashford: Result will help against Leipzig 02:07

 Marcus Rashford says that Manchester United’s win against West Ham will help the mood in the camp ahead of their make-or-break match with RB Leipzig.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

West Ham v Manchester United: Premier League match preview [Video]

West Ham v Manchester United: Premier League match preview

A closer look at the stats as Manchester United travel to West Ham in aPremier League clash.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Manchester United's form after rousing win against Istanbul Basaksehir [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Manchester United's form after rousing win against Istanbul Basaksehir

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the press following histeam's 4-1 win at home against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.United got back on track at an empty Old..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Manchester United scrape to first home league win after penalty controversy [Video]

Manchester United scrape to first home league win after penalty controversy

Bruno Fernandes was involved in penalty drama at both ends against West Bromas the midfielder secured Manchester United’s first home league win of theseason. The referee awarded West Brom a penalty..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Edinson Cavani's substitution explained by Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Edinson Cavani's substitution explained by Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a pair of half-time substitutions against West Ham with Edinson Cavani and Donny van de Beek replaced by Bruno...
Daily Star Also reported by •SoccerNews.com