Kyle Trask solidifies Heisman hopes with four more touchdown passes in Florida win

FOX Sports Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Kyle Trask solidifies Heisman hopes with four more touchdown passes in Florida winFlorida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask did nothing to diminish his status as a Heisman frontrunner, tossing four more touchdowns on Saturday. He carved up the Tennessee Volunteers defense in a 31-19 win as the Gators punched their ticket to the SEC Championship Game.
