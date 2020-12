Tsubaki joins A-League's Melbourne City on loan from Yokohama Sunday, 6 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Japanese midfielder Naoki Tsubaki has joined Melbourne City for the 2020-21 A-League season on a loan arrangement with J.League side Yokohama F Marinos. The 20-year-old Tsubaki has spent… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like