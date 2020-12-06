Global  
 

Toto Wolff: Lewis Hamilton not in great shape

Mid-Day Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Toto Wolff: Lewis Hamilton not in great shapeFormula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, who was diagnosed with coronavirus this week, is struggling with the illness and is in doubt for next week's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said on Friday The seven-time champion won the Bahrain Grand Prix last weekend and was ruled out of Sunday's...
