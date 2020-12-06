Chelsea go on top in Premier League, Manchester United register fifth straight away win to continue resurgence

Global  
 

Manchester United registered their fifth straight win away by beating West Ham United while Chelsea moved to the top with a win over Leeds United.
 Chelsea manager Frank Lampard renews acquaintances with Leeds' Marcelo Bielsaafter a fiery Championship promotion campaign in 2018. The former Derby bosswill be hoping to take advantage over the Argentinian manager as he looks toput pressure on the sides at the top of the table.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media following hisside's 3-1 win over West Ham.

Manchester United are seeking a fourth straight Premier League win this weekend and boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is pleased they are starting to string good performances together.

A closer look at the stats as Manchester United travel to West Ham in aPremier League clash.

Chelsea move top, Man City and United win as fans return

 Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United enjoyed comfortable wins in the Premier League on Saturday as fans returned to stadiums after an eight-month...
