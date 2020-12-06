Committed to fulfilling Ambedkar’s dreams for our nation: PM Modi on his death anniversary

Locals gathered at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai's Dadar to pay tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his death anniversary on December 06. Dr Ambedkar's death anniversary is referred to as Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Under the guidance of Dr BR Ambedkar, Constitution of India was formed. Earlier, BMC officials...
The nation is remembering former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa on her 4th death anniversary on Dec 05. An event was organised to mark her death anniversary in Chennai which was attended by..
Nation remembered Guru Nanak Dev on his 551st birth anniversary on November 30. Devotees offered prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar following Covid-19 protocols. People along with their families lit..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:14Published
On October 31, the nation is celebrating 145th birth anniversary of 'ironman' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to 'ironman' on his birth anniversary at 'Statue..