Committed to fulfilling Ambedkar’s dreams for our nation: PM Modi on his death anniversary

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources CM Palaniswami attends event to mark 4th death anniversary of Jayalalithaa



The nation is remembering former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa on her 4th death anniversary on Dec 05. An event was organised to mark her death anniversary in Chennai which was attended by.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:17 Published 16 hours ago Guru Nanak Jayanti: PM greets nation, Punjab CM launches development projects



Nation remembered Guru Nanak Dev on his 551st birth anniversary on November 30. Devotees offered prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar following Covid-19 protocols. People along with their families lit.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:14 Published 6 days ago PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel at 'Statue of Unity' on his birth anniversary



On October 31, the nation is celebrating 145th birth anniversary of 'ironman' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to 'ironman' on his birth anniversary at 'Statue.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:20 Published on October 31, 2020