Fans react as Dean does his 'Maradona' celebration in Blues win Sunday, 6 December 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Birmingham City broke their winless run with a well-deserved victory at Bristol City yesterday, a goal from Harlee Dean sent players, coaches and fans into raptures. Birmingham City broke their winless run with a well-deserved victory at Bristol City yesterday, a goal from Harlee Dean sent players, coaches and fans into raptures. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Samantha Highfill Suggests Shows for ‘Supernatural’ Fans to Start After Its Finale



EW Senior Writer, Samantha Highfill, discusses how 'Supernatural' kept it interesting for 15 seasons, what fans can expect from the highly anticipated series finale, what shows the 'Supernatural'.. Credit: Entertainment Weekly Duration: 03:21 Published on November 13, 2020