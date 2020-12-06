Vito Mielnicki remains dominant, the rest of 'Best Of' the Spence vs. Garcia preliminary bouts Sunday, 6 December 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

18-year-old Vito Mielnicki dominated Steven Pulluaim in one of the best fights of the Spence vs. Garcia prelims. Check out highlights from that fight and the rest of the preliminary bouts in preparation for the big Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia main event on FOX PPV. 18-year-old Vito Mielnicki dominated Steven Pulluaim in one of the best fights of the Spence vs. Garcia prelims. Check out highlights from that fight and the rest of the preliminary bouts in preparation for the big Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia main event on FOX PPV. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

