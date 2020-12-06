Argentine lawmakers seek to name street after Maradona

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to famous footballer Diego Maradona



Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture at Puri Beach of Diego Maradona to pay tribute to the legendary footballer, who passed away on November 25. Argentine football legend.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:20 Published 1 week ago Argentine fans dismantle barriers and skip queues to view Diego Maradona's body lying in state



Mourners in Buenos Aires have started to break down barriers and disregard queues to view Diego Maradona's body lying in state on November 26. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 1 week ago "King of Naples" Diego Maradona memorialized in Italy



Former Argentine national team member and football legend Diego Maradona died on Wednesday, November 25, at his home in the suburbs of Buenos Aires. He was 60 years old. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 2 weeks ago