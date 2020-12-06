Argentine lawmakers seek to name street after Maradona
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Diego Maradona could have a street in Buenos Aires named after him under a proposal put forward Friday by city council lawmakers to honour the late Argentine football legend. They want to put his name to part of an avenue leading to the stadium of Argentinos Juniors, the team in which Maradona began his career at the age of 15....
