Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

No. 1 Alabama embarrasses LSU, 55-17, as Najee Harris, Devonta Smith combine for six scores

FOX Sports Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
No. 1 Alabama embarrasses LSU, 55-17, as Najee Harris, Devonta Smith combine for six scoresAlabama Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris and receiver Devonta Smith each scored three touchdowns as the top-ranked team in the land destroyed their rivals, the LSU Tigers, 55-17, on Saturday night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

DeVonta Smith, Reggie Bush break down Alabama receiving routes and win over Georgia | CFB on FOX [Video]

DeVonta Smith, Reggie Bush break down Alabama receiving routes and win over Georgia | CFB on FOX

Alabama WR DeVonta Smith joins Reggie Bush to break down some of his best plays in the Tide's win against Georgia, discuss Alabama's deep WR group including Jaylen Waddle and John Metchie, and how they..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:47Published