No. 1 Alabama embarrasses LSU, 55-17, as Najee Harris, Devonta Smith combine for six scores
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris and receiver Devonta Smith each scored three touchdowns as the top-ranked team in the land destroyed their rivals, the LSU Tigers, 55-17, on Saturday night.
