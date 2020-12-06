Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lennox Lewis on Errol Spence Jr.: ‘He’s back’ and did what he always does

FOX Sports Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Lennox Lewis on Errol Spence Jr.: ‘He’s back’ and did what he always doesLennox Lewis was thoroughly impressed with how Errol Spence Jr. dominated Danny Garcia on Saturday night, saying that he's back and was clearly as sharp as ever. Hear what he and Joe Goosen had to say about one of the biggest fights of 2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Lennox Lewis on what we should expect as Errol Spence Jr returns to the ring vs Danny Garcia | UNDISPUTED

Lennox Lewis on what we should expect as Errol Spence Jr returns to the ring vs Danny Garcia | UNDISPUTED 02:37

 FOX Boxing Analyst and Former Heavyweight Champion Lennox Lewis joins the show to discuss the Errol Spence Junior-Danny Garcia fight this Saturday on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Lennox Lewis on what we should expect as Errol Spence Jr returns to the ring vs Danny Garcia | UNDISPUTED

Lennox Lewis on what we should expect as Errol Spence Jr returns to the ring vs Danny Garcia | UNDISPUTED FOX Boxing Analyst and Former Heavyweight Champion Lennox Lewis joins the show to discuss the Errol Spence Junior-Danny Garcia fight this Saturday on FOX Sports...
FOX Sports