Lennox Lewis on Errol Spence Jr.: ‘He’s back’ and did what he always does
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Lennox Lewis was thoroughly impressed with how Errol Spence Jr. dominated Danny Garcia on Saturday night, saying that he's back and was clearly as sharp as ever. Hear what he and Joe Goosen had to say about one of the biggest fights of 2020.
