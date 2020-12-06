You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Danny Garcia Gears up for His Bout Against Errol Spence Jr.



Danny Garcia takes on Errol Spence Jr. for the WBC and IBF welterweight titles on December 5th, which the boxer puts it, is a huge moment for his career and life Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 03:07 Published 1 day ago Danny Garcia: Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. is Good For Boxing



Danny Garcia joined Sports Illustrated to discuss his upcoming bout with Errol Spence Jr and explains why Mike Tyson’s return to the boxing ring is good for the sport. Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 00:58 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Danny Garcia should move up in weight class after loss to Errol Spence Jr. — Shawn Porter | FOX PBC Kate Abdo and Shawn Porter give their final thoughts on the comeback performance of Errol Spence Jr. and what should be next for Danny Garcia after losing the...

FOX Sports 47 minutes ago



