Danny Garcia should move up in weight class after loss to Errol Spence Jr. -- Shawn Porter | FOX PBC

FOX Sports Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Danny Garcia should move up in weight class after loss to Errol Spence Jr. -- Shawn Porter | FOX PBCKate Abdo and Shawn Porter give their final thoughts on the comeback performance of Errol Spence Jr. and what should be next for Danny Garcia after losing the third fight of his career.
News video: Lennox Lewis on what we should expect as Errol Spence Jr returns to the ring vs Danny Garcia | UNDISPUTED

Lennox Lewis on what we should expect as Errol Spence Jr returns to the ring vs Danny Garcia | UNDISPUTED 02:37

 FOX Boxing Analyst and Former Heavyweight Champion Lennox Lewis joins the show to discuss the Errol Spence Junior-Danny Garcia fight this Saturday on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View.

Related news from verified sources

