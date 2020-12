You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Arsenal



Jose Mourinho's Tottenham side host north London rivals Arsenal as they lookto maintain their position at the top of the table in the Premier League. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:22 Published 1 day ago Kane expected to be fit for derby



Harry Kane was not involved in Tottenham's Europa League match with LASK Linz on Thursday but manager Jose Mourinho thinks the forward will be back to face Arsenal in Sunday's north London.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:22 Published 2 days ago Jose: Arteta is a 'talented' coach



Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho believes Mikel Arteta is a 'talented' coach and says he would not be at Arsenal if that were not the case, ahead of Sunday's north London derby, live on Sky.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:37 Published 3 days ago