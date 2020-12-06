Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Wolves

The Sport Review Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Michael Owen is predicting that Liverpool FC will secure a 3-1 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Sunday night. The defending Premier League champions are unbeaten in their last six top-flight games, after having bounced back from losing Virgil van Dijk to a season-long knee problem. Liverpool FC were held to a 1-1 draw […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Michael Owen states his prediction for Brighton v Liverpool FC

 Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to secure a win against Brighton on Saturday lunchtime. The defending Premier League champions will be eager to earn three...
The Sport Review

Liverpool will love Owen’s signing of the season verdict and Wolves prediction

 There were a number of major signings over the summer but one Liverpool star in particular has impressed Michael Owen
Daily Star