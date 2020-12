Now Vettel wants Racing Point test in Abu Dhabi Sunday, 6 December 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Dec.6 - Fernando Alonso on Saturday smiled when told that some of Renault's rival teams are unhappy about his participation in the forthcoming 'young driver test' in Abu Dhabi. Racing Point boss Otmar Szafnauer said in Bahrain that he disagrees with the FIA after the governing body granted the 39-year-old Spaniard special dispensation to test.....check out full post ยป Dec.6 - Fernando Alonso on Saturday smiled when told that some of Renault's rival teams are unhappy about his participation in the forthcoming 'young driver test' in Abu Dhabi. Racing Point boss Otmar Szafnauer said in Bahrain that he disagrees with the FIA after the governing body granted the 39-year-old Spaniard special dispensation to test.....check out full post ยป ๐Ÿ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Abiteboul: Racing Point challenge over Alonso young driver test "ironic" Renault Formula 1 boss Cyril Abiteboul has defended the decision to allow Fernando Alonso to do the Abu Dhabi young driver test - and slammed criticism from...

Autosport 23 hours ago