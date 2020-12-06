Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gabby Agbonlahor reveals he was racially abused by 12-year-olds at Millwall and says he would CANCEL his Lions contract after fans boo as players take the knee

talkSPORT Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Gabby Agbonlahor has told talkSPORT he would cancel his contract if he were a Millwall player after the shocking scenes at The Den on Saturday afternoon. Fans were welcomed back to Millwall’s home for their Championship clash against Derby on Saturday, but it was not a joyous return as a section of supporters booed as […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Fans who boo the knee should be identified'

'Fans who boo the knee should be identified' 03:56

 Show Racism The Red Card chief executive Ged Grebby believes Millwall will take action against the minority of fans who booed players for taking the knee.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rowett 'disappointed' after fans boo taking of the knee [Video]

Rowett 'disappointed' after fans boo taking of the knee

Millwall manager Gary Rowett was very disappointed that fans booed when players from both clubs took the knee ahead of the match against Derby - but also stressed that Millwall as a club have done a..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:39Published
McLean: Why did those fans boo the knee? [Video]

McLean: Why did those fans boo the knee?

Aaron McLean says the minority of Millwall fans who booed players taking the knee ruined the return of spectators to stadiums, and questions their reasoning for doing so.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:13Published
Millwall fans boo as players take a knee [Video]

Millwall fans boo as players take a knee

Millwall fans boo as players from both the home side and Derby took the knee prior to kick-off.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:23Published