Gabby Agbonlahor reveals he was racially abused by 12-year-olds at Millwall and says he would CANCEL his Lions contract after fans boo as players take the knee
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Gabby Agbonlahor has told talkSPORT he would cancel his contract if he were a Millwall player after the shocking scenes at The Den on Saturday afternoon. Fans were welcomed back to Millwall’s home for their Championship clash against Derby on Saturday, but it was not a joyous return as a section of supporters booed as […]
Gabby Agbonlahor has told talkSPORT he would cancel his contract if he were a Millwall player after the shocking scenes at The Den on Saturday afternoon. Fans were welcomed back to Millwall’s home for their Championship clash against Derby on Saturday, but it was not a joyous return as a section of supporters booed as […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources