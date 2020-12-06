Peter Alliss: Former golfer and legendary commentator known as the ‘voice of golf’ dies aged 89 Sunday, 6 December 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Legendary commentator Peter Alliss, who became known as the ‘voice of golf’ after a successful playing career, has died aged 89. Alliss won more than 20 tournaments during his playing career and played on eight Ryder Cup teams passed away at his home in Surrey on Saturday. European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said: “We […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

