“Mourinho has something really special” – Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta ahead of North-London Derby (Video)

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Speaking ahead of the North-London Derby today (Sunday), Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was full of praise for the successes of his Tottenham Hotspur counterpart Jose Mourinho. 🗣"Mourinho has something really special, that whatever he wants to get into a football club he gets it" Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he learned from Tottenham counterpart Jose […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Arteta: I've learned from 'special' Mourinho

Arteta: I've learned from 'special' Mourinho 01:45

 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he learned from Tottenham counterpart Jose Mourinho by watching Spurs all-access television documentary series.

