VAR drama at The Hawthorns as West Brom’s Matheus Pereira sent off for kicking out at Crystal Palace player Sunday, 6 December 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

VAR took centre stage at The Hawthorns on Sunday as Matheus Pereira was shown a straight red card for kicking out at Crystal Palace’s Patrick Van Aanholt. With the scores level at 1-1, referee Paul Tierney was told to check the monitor to review a potential red card for the West Brom players. Pereira fell […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hodgson targets Palace response



Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is determined his side overcome the disappointment of back-to-back defeats when he faces former club West Brom on Sunday. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:29 Published 2 days ago Manchester United scrape to first home league win after penalty controversy



Bruno Fernandes was involved in penalty drama at both ends against West Bromas the midfielder secured Manchester United’s first home league win of theseason. The referee awarded West Brom a penalty.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published 2 weeks ago

