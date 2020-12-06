VAR drama at The Hawthorns as West Brom’s Matheus Pereira sent off for kicking out at Crystal Palace player

Global  
 

VAR took centre stage at The Hawthorns on Sunday as Matheus Pereira was shown a straight red card for kicking out at Crystal Palace’s Patrick Van Aanholt. With the scores level at 1-1, referee Paul Tierney was told to check the monitor to review a potential red card for the West Brom players. Pereira fell […]
