Dana White explains why Yoel Romero was cut from UFC roster as he warns 60 more fighters could follow before 2020 is over
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Dana White has explained why Yoel Romero was dropped from the UFC as he warned fellow fighters there could be SIXTY more cuts to the roster. The 44-year-old last fought in March when he went five rounds with Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title. However. ‘The Solider of God’ has not won in the […]
