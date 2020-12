You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Fantastic Scottish Prem gets two CL spots'



Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says it is 'fantastic' the Scottish Premiership will have two spots in the Champions League qualifying round next season. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:32 Published on October 30, 2020

Related news from verified sources Rangers must unleash “unbelievable” beast on Sunday, Gerrard called him “fantastic” - opinion Glasgow Rangers must unleash Jermain Defoe against Ross County in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Football FanCast 2 days ago



Rangers squad revealed for Ross County as Gerrard faces decision on Ryan Jack The Ibrox side are looking to maintain their stranglehold on the Premiership but come up against a side who know how to upset the odds.

Daily Record 1 day ago