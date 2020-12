You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Arsenal could sign ‘Hungarian David Beckham’, Real Madrid transfer target or Newcastle flop to inspire them like Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United The January transfer window can be a gauntlet for Premier League managers, where every decision is scrutinised intensely. For every Papiss Cisse there is a...

talkSPORT 3 days ago



Arsenal tipped to complete Isco transfer in January Arsenal have been linked with a move for Real Madrid star Isco who has fallen out of favour under Zinedine Zidane in the Spanish capital this season.

Football.london 1 week ago