Boyhood Sheffield Wednesday fan Jamie Vardy smashes Sheffield United corner flag to pieces as Leicester get late win

talkSPORT Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Scoring a late winner to give Leicester a 2-1 triumph at Sheffield United – boyhood Sheffield Wednesday fan Jamie Vardy lives for these moments. The striker slotted the ball home in stoppage-time to give the Foxes the three points – and to celebrate Vardy smashed one of the Bramall Lane corner flags to smithereens, something […]
 Jamie Vardy shares his thoughts on Leicester's last-minute victory at Sheffield United after Vardy himself scored in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 win.

