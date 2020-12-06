Boyhood Sheffield Wednesday fan Jamie Vardy smashes Sheffield United corner flag to pieces as Leicester get late win

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rodgers: We deserved that win



Brendan Rodgers feels as if his team played very well and fully deserved their three points against Sheffield United after Jamie Vardy's last-minute winner. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:21 Published 1 week ago Wilder: We've shot ourselves in the foot



Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says his team have shot themselves in the foot after Jamie Vardy scored a winner for Leicester against the Blades in stoppage time. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 04:58 Published 1 week ago Christmas shoppers flock to high street in Sheffield as lockdown is lifted in England



English shoppers flocked to the high street in Sheffield, England on Wednesday (December 2) as the country's four-week lockdown was lifted ahead of Christmas. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Jamie Vardy snatches last-gasp winner for Leicester Sheffield Wednesday fan Jamie Vardy broke Sheffield United hearts with a late winner for Leicester at Bramall Lane.

Belfast Telegraph 1 week ago



