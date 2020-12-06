Boyhood Sheffield Wednesday fan Jamie Vardy smashes Sheffield United corner flag to pieces as Leicester get late win
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Scoring a late winner to give Leicester a 2-1 triumph at Sheffield United – boyhood Sheffield Wednesday fan Jamie Vardy lives for these moments. The striker slotted the ball home in stoppage-time to give the Foxes the three points – and to celebrate Vardy smashed one of the Bramall Lane corner flags to smithereens, something […]
