England win Autumn Series Final over France with Farrell's dramatic golden point

Daily Star Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
England win Autumn Series Final over France with Farrell's dramatic golden pointEngland beat France in the final of the Autumn Series thanks to Owen Farrell's dramatic golden point in extra-time, crowning a series of fine performances under Eddie Jones
 England and France will try to finish 2020 on a high note by winning the Autumn Nations Cup at Twickenham on Sunday.

