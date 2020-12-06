Colts would be a great 2021 landing spot for Matthew Stafford — Tony Gonzalez
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Matthew Stafford's future with the Detroit Lions is a question mark, which means he could be playing for a new team in 2021. FOX's Tony Gonzalez said the Indianapolis Colts make sense as a landing spot.
