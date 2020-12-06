Hector Bellerin commits ANOTHER foul throw during Arsenal’s clash with Tottenham with defender producing more than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues
Sunday, 6 December 2020 () Hector Bellerin has developed something of a problem with his throw-ins this season. Usually, we don’t see too much of an issues with players committing foul throws and referees hardly seem to look for it these days. But the Arsenal defender has been caught an astonishing five times this season and has an unwanted record […]
