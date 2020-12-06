Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hector Bellerin commits ANOTHER foul throw during Arsenal’s clash with Tottenham with defender producing more than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues

talkSPORT Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Hector Bellerin has developed something of a problem with his throw-ins this season. Usually, we don’t see too much of an issues with players committing foul throws and referees hardly seem to look for it these days. But the Arsenal defender has been caught an astonishing five times this season and has an unwanted record […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

More than 90% of parents are afraid that COVID-related disruptions will halt their child's learning [Video]

More than 90% of parents are afraid that COVID-related disruptions will halt their child's learning

Ninety-four percent of American parents are concerned about "summer slide" or learning loss as the result of COVID-related disruptions to the previous school year, according to new research.Seventy-six..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
The moment Premier League ace Joe Willock crashed his £140,000 car [Video]

The moment Premier League ace Joe Willock crashed his £140,000 car

Terrifying footage shows the moment Premier League ace Joe Willock crashed his £140,000 car while on the way to training - losing control as he went round a bend.The Arsenal and England U21s..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Americans working from home during 2020 reveal how their definition of a 'sick day' has changed [Video]

Americans working from home during 2020 reveal how their definition of a 'sick day' has changed

Sixty-six percent of Americans working from home believe taking sick days for anything less severe than COVID-19 would be looked down upon by their employer, according to new research.Moreover, three..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published